Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

Writing, drawing, inking and colouring a comic book isn’t just a one-person job, which is why an Okanagan-based group is offering fellow comic book artists and writers the support they need.

Before the group was called Upstart Comics, it was called Okanagan Comic Creators. Founded by comic writer Ed Brisson. The group’s purpose was to provide Okanagan comic book writers and artists with a space to talk about their love for comics and exercise their creativity.

Leland Bjerg was part of the group when it was still known by its former name, and he said members would get together to talk about the comics they love and to have “comics jams.”

“Comics jams is where you make up a comic on the spot,” he said.

“About three years ago, I started making comics, and when I joined the group, I really wanted to have workshops. I wanted people who care about comics to look at my work and give me honest critiques.

“As anybody making anything knows, you show it to your friends, you show it to your family, and they go ‘that’s cool,’ and they’re not going to tear apart like you need to be torn apart when you’re learning.”

Bjerg started organizing workshops, and slowly, the group began to meet more frequently. Now, they’re eying expansion.

“Since the pandemic started, we realized that we don’t need to just be Okanagan-based. We can open up and expand to include people from all over the place,” said Tylore King, a member of the group.

“The group has evolved, and we’ve turned into this hodge-podge of different creators, and we all have very different tastes and styles with the comics we create, but lots of different perspectives make lots of good feedback.”

Since many of them can’t meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers started a Discord channel where members can share what they’re working on and get the feedback they need.

The group’s members are at different stages in their art and comic journey, but all of them have one goal in mind: to work in the comics industry.

Nathan Nelson has been with the group since it first started, and he currently self-publishes his comics. He said Upstart is important to keep his own creativity fresh and push his art to be better.

“I started out drawing in a room by myself. Now, I have people I work with, people I can get advice from, people who I can share skills and resources with,” he said.

Currently, members of the group are getting ready to participate in a competition where they’ll have a week to come up with, write, draw and colour a four- to eight-page comic based on a prompt. The winning groups will be included in an anthology, which can give artists exposure.

For more information on Upstart Comics, visit their website.

READ: ‘It’s silly:’ Director of Bigfoot movie thanks Alberta energy ce3ntre for controversy

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Facing Stage IV breast cancer at 36

Just Posted

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District amps up mask distribution

Classrom mask wearing required; order impacts all Grade 4-12 students

Summerhill Pyramid Winery is one of many patios that remain open in Kelowna. (Summerhill Pyramid Winery/ Facebook)
COVID-19: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

You can still support local businesses in a safe way amid new provincial restrictions

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Driver who allegedly led Kelowna Mounties on chaotic pursuit arrested

Driver allegedly refused to stop for police in the South Okanagan, headed north

A Shuswap Search and Rescue team of six helped to rescue three men, two Kelowna residents and one from the Sicamous area who, after spending the night in a ravine between the Owlhead and Blue Lake cabins, were airlifted to safety on Monday, March 29, 2021. (File photo)
Two Kelowna sledders among party rescued after night on mountains near Sicamous

Call made to search and rescue after one of the men didn’t show up for work

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu said his sidewalk patio not only provided guests with outdoor seating, it also served as a downtown attraction for locals and tourists last summer. (File photo)
New COVID-19 rules prompt Salmon Arm restaurateurs to push for early patio season

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Most Read