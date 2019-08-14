Okanagan group supports those dealing with death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation will hold its first session on Aug. 21

Having a squishy fur ball in your life can elevate your mood, improve your day-to-day, reduce depression, stress and loneliness.

Pets become a part of the family and so when your beloved companion dies the grief can be just as painful as losing a human loved one.

Guardians can struggle with unresolved grief which can be challenging to work through.

Okanagan Pet Cremation has witnessed the impact that pet loss grief can have on its clients.

The pet cremation company is now looking to offer a monthly peer-run pet loss grief support group to help those face the loss of their loved one.

READ MORE: Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Cammie Ouellette of Okanagan Pet Cremation explained that sharing stories of grief and mourning in a supportive atmosphere with others who have experienced similar losses lets people know they are not alone.

“When we lose a beloved pet, it helps to acknowledge our loss, and express our grief to work through our pain”, explains Ouellete. “These informal get-togethers will allow people to mourn the loss of their pet with others in a comfortable, understanding atmosphere.”

Anyone who is having difficulty with the loss of their pet is welcome to come and share as much or as little as they want.

The first support group session will be Wednesday Aug. 21, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Malachite Midwives Clinic, 1955 Bowes St. Kelowna, BC. These sessions are free, but RSVP to book a space, as space is limited.

To RSVP please contact Cammie Ouellette at griefsupport@okanaganpetcremation.ca or call or text 250-863-8163.

