Okanagan history in pictures

Grand opening of downtown Vernon Safeway store from 1965

CJIB was live on location at the grand opening of the downtown Safeway store in 1965.

While the store has been open for more than half a century, Safeway has been providing groceries to Vernon residents since 1927 in two previous sites.

The original building was near Nolan’s Drugs and the second store was located where the current parking lot is now.

In 1965, there were about 40 employees compared to the current staff of 120.

See: Downtown Safeway is golden

A story printed in the Vernon News June 14, 1965 announcing the opening of the new store shows that much has changed in 50 years, including a woman’s role in society.

“Shopping in Canada Safeway’s new Vernon store is convenient, easy and above all, it’s a one-stop centre providing the housewife with everything she needs,” states the article.

“She can stroll leisurely around aisles with a shopping cart, selecting a wide variety of merchandise and produce.”

See: Life’s a beach for new/old Vernon radio station

Photo courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Just Posted

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kaedan Korczak and Team Canada play Latvia Thursday

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Kelowna pimp faces 4 year sentence

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man accused in daughters’ murder

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Okanagan history in pictures

Grand opening of downtown Vernon Safeway store from 1965

Okanagan firefighter steps up to challenge

Andrew Haak will be one of hundreds of firefighters taking part in the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge in Calgary on May 5

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Most Read