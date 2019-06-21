About 30 paddlers took to Okanagan Lake to paddle from Kin beach to Komasket Park Friday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Okanagan Indian Band members paddled from Kin Beach to Komasket Park in celebration of National Indigenous Day Friday morning.

This canoe journey was one of several activities throughout the day in celebration of Sqilxw Day, the OKIB celebration of National Indigenous Day.

“We’ve talked about this for years and its actually going to happen today,” said Allan Louis, Deputy Chair of the First Nations Health Council and member of the Okanagan Indian Band.

Louis took a couple minutes to describe the significance and history behind the activity.

“We’re starting at one of the beaches that we always used to beach at (Kin Beach), because this used to be our main community here in Vernon and the Westside used to be a secondary hunting ground.”

He noted how common it used to be for their ancestors to travel that very route.

“One of the things we wanted to do was tie our history to today by following the path that we used to take years ago. So today, on Aboriginal Day, we get the chance to take that journey from (Kin) beach to the community we actually live in now,” said Louis.

Separated into three canoes, about 30 paddlers took part in the event. It kicked off at 8:15 a.m. with an opening ceremony and prayer led by Elder Madeline Gregorie. Drumming could be heard throughout the ceremony and continued as paddlers then took to the water and began their journey to Komasket Park beach, which is located near the 11 km mark on Westside Road.

Related: Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Related: Crime prevention funds aimed at Okanagan Indian Band

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

OKIB Elder Madeline Gregorie kicked off the canoe journey with a prayer Friday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

The Okanagan Indian band celebrated Sqilxw Day, a local celebration for Indigenous Day. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Three canoes took to Okanagan Lake to paddle from Kin beach to Komasket Park Friday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

OKIB Elder Madeline Gregorie kicked off the canoe journey with a prayer Friday morning. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Just Posted

City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

Spin, a U.S.-based company, will make its international debut with 400 scooters in Kelowna

Petition started in protest of Kelowna’s McCurdy Road supportive housing

‘The city council has passed this project without proper public consultation’: petition

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Indigenous monument unveiled in Kelowna

The monument, six years in the making, was revealed today

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Straight from DeHart

Prestige launches new landscape supply centre

Most Read