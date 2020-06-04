The Okanagan sternwheeler parked at the Okanagan Landing Stationhouse, which operated in 1914 but is now a museum in Paddlewheel Park. The Okanagan anding Statiohouse Museum is open for weekends in June, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by donation. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo 2803)

Okanagan Landing museum opens doors

Float back in time to 1914 when sternwheelers transported goods up and down the valley

The Okanagan Landing Stationhouse Museum in Paddlewheel Park will be opened for weekends in June beginning this Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place at the museum, which is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by donation.

Visitors (school aged children included) will be delighted by the 21’ X 4’ scale model depicting Okanagan Landing in 1914, when sternwheelers provided the only transportation from Vernon to Penticton. Many other historic pictures and artifacts are on display, courtesy of Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

The Stationhouse is a GVMA satellite museum, operated by Okanagan Landing and District Community Association, a registered charity.

For further info or to arrange a private guided visit (by donation), call 250-558-4233.

READ MORE: History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

READ MORE: Historic Vernon family’s 25-year isolation resurfaces during COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirushistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen
Next story
VIDEO: Okanagan moving company offers free community junk removal

Just Posted

Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97 on June 1

Kelowna council greenlights ‘The Wedge’

The wedge-shaped building will be built at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street

Single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Kelowna

Kelowna BC SPCA busy throughout pandemic

Branch manager Sean Hogan said they have a good problem right now

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

VIDEO: Okanagan moving company offers free community junk removal

Brett + Buddies Moving and Junk Removal serves the whole Okanagan Valley

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland property taxes

Dear Editor: By now property owners in Summerland will have received their… Continue reading

COLUMN: Is parliament essential?

We need time to dig into the books and ensure that taxpayers are being respected

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Most Read