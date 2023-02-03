Okanagan libraries launch Minecraft-inspired cards

The cards will also come with a tracker, so kids can monitor their reading progress

The Okanagan Regional Library is launching a new and exciting way to get kids more involved in reading during the month of February.

Starting Feb. 6, kids can choose from four Minecraft-inspired characters for their library card. Every child who gets a card will also receive a tracker so that kids can monitor their progress throughout the month on how many books they have read.

Those who return the tracker at the end of the month will receive a special gift.

The Minecraft-inspired cards are a fun and interactive way to encourage kids to explore the world of books and reading.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new and exciting initiative for kids in the Okanagan,” said Michal Utko, the director of marketing and communications at the library. “Our goal is to inspire a love of reading in children and to make it a fun and engaging experience.”

