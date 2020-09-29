A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Mike Courtney, who died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 27. (Facebook Image)

Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

A GoFundMe is being set up for Mike Courtney

The friends of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sept. 27 have created a GoFundMe to help support his family.

Mike Courtney was returning home from Kelowna following the ‘second annual Ride in Memory of Rex Edward Gill’, who was shot and killed, in Kamloops, after a case of mistaken identity in 2019.

The South Okanagan resident had recently been spending time taking care of his wife while she was recovering from surgery.

The ‘Tribute to Mike Courtney GoFundMe’ aims to raise funds to pay for rent, bills, and funeral costs.

In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe has already raised $9,450.

