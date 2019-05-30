Okanagan man makes rail trail accessible

Steve Skultety gives rides to people who can’t walk or bicycle, free of charge

Steve Skultety had added a trailer to his scooter to give people with mobility challenges rides on the rail trail, for free. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Many people want to enjoy the rail trail and it’s scenery, but don’t have the mobility needed to ride a bicycle or walk long distances.

Steve Skultety wanted to make the rail trail experience more accessible, so he built and attached a trailer to his scooter so he could give people rides on the rail trail.

“The aim of this endeavour of mine is to provide an opportunity for those people that do not have the physical ability to walk or ride a bike,” said Skultety.

The Vernon man said that the scooter ride makes it so many people with limited mobility can even join their sons or daughters on their bicycle outings and chat with them, something they couldn’t have done otherwise.

Twenty years ago, Skultety suffered a stroke which disabled his left arm and leg. Intense rehab helped Skultety to recover, but it still gave him a new perspective.

“It gave me an inside knowledge about what a disabled person is coping with, or those that no longer have the strength to do things that more abled people do,” said Skultety.

Then 11 years ago, Skultety was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After a risky surgery, he was told he had about 10 more years to live.

This Labor Day will mark 10 years since that surgery.

“Whatever time I have left, I’ll do my best to help others to enjoy things while they can,” said Skultety.

Taking a ride from Skultety will cost you a total of $0.

With a sunny Father’s Day coming up, Skultety recommends arranging a ride with him as a cost-free outing for you and your father.

“I would love to see if we could find someone to go on Father’s Day, willing to walk or ride a bike beside us for the outing,” said Skultety

If you would like to arrange a scooter ride for you or a loved one with limited mobility, contact Skultety at skultetys.81@gmail.com.

Related: Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. g

ym to take a jab at national movement

Related: Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.