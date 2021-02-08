Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)

Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

In her final days suffering from uterine cancer, Laura Jean Stankiewicz was determined to see her son Oliver’s new manufacturing facility for his company, Summit Tiny Homes, in Vernon.

And it wasn’t going to be a video on an iPad.

Nope. On Aug. 30, 2020, Oliver got a visit at the facility from his dad, David. In dad’s passenger seat was his mom.

“This was a woman who could barely get out of bed to go to the washroom. But she was determined to come see the facility if it was the last thing she did,” said Oliver.

And it pretty much was. Laura Jean Stankiewicz passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at age 59.

To honour his mother, Oliver will run 100 kilometres in 24 hours (or less) at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park track on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, and will raise money for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the same hospital Oliver was born in 31 years ago.

“I feel like I have been given an opportunity, a path for hope, a way to give back,” he said. “I hope to inspire, to give, and to show people that they can make a difference, big or small, that can have a lasting impact on so many lives, families and individuals.”

Calling his event the MOVE4MOM Run, Oliver is opening the run to everyone virtually. You can take part individually or as a team, walking a kilometre or running 100 km with a team or on your own.

“Your goal can be one race, or accumulative for the entire month of May, individually or on a team,” he said. “Set your own course on the trail, road, treadmill or even around your kitchen island, and challenge your family and friends to run or donate.

“With COVID-19 likely still impacting gatherings and events, I hope each of you can set a target for May 9 and run on your favourite trail/road and know that each one of you will be running beside me in spirit.”

All the proceeds from the run support the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. The hospital played a large role in Oliver’s mom’s care.

“This is a way for our community to give back to the hospital that treats, cares for and connects this community,” he said.

First step if you’re interested in taking part is deciding how much to donate. That’s your entry fee into the race. If you decide to give more, there is a link on the race page to add a donation or there is an option to donate on the registration. Share on social media that you are in the race using the hashtag #themovementrun.

On the race page, you can sign up for whatever race you decide to set your mind to. You can also donate, purchase some The Movement swag and follow along on race day for all the stats. All donations over $50 above and beyond your entry fee will receive a free The Movement T-Shirt. All the profits of the swag will also be donated to the VJH Foundation.

Then, said Oliver, it’s time to get moving. Start training for the race to come and share your progress on social media, again using the hashtag #themovementrun.

On race day, you will need to register on Race Roster. Once you have registered, log into Strava and log your run. Once you have finished your run, upload your race time to the Race Roster website. On Race Roster, you can check out the progress of the other runners and stay up to date with placings, times, donations and race updates.

Oliver said his mom, who helped raise five kids, was big into quilting and knew a lot of people, would call his event for her “fabulous.”

“Mom always wanted us kids to follow our biggest dreams and she always supported everything we put our mind to. Even if it was a far stretched goal, like running 100km on a 400m track in 24 hours,” he said. That’s all she ever wanted, that’s what made her happy. To see her kids follow their dreams, set big goals and give back to the community.

“If she was here today, mom would be my No. 1 supporter. She would be so proud. Proud of this event, proud of the community for their support, proud of the retailers and businesses donating their goods and services to this cause.”

READ MORE: Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

READ MORE: Quilters stitching for hospice


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancerfundraiserrunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers needed to serve compassion on Vernon streets

Just Posted

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

Sue Simpson is thanking everyone who sent a Christmas card to her son, Jessie. (Sue Simpson)
Kamloops mom taking stand against violence through fundraiser

Sue Simpson’s son Jessie was left with life-long injuries after a 2016 attack

The motorists had gotten stuck on a forest service road trying to get to James Lake. (Google Maps)
Two stranded motorists rescued from Kelowna forest service road

This is the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team’s sixth call of the year

Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)
Kelowna ride-share company ready to take on Skip The Dishes with low-fee food delivery

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering food delivery services with lower fees to restaurants

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz has created a virtual running/walking event in memory of his mom, Laura, who passed away from cancer in August 2020. The Move4Mom Run goes Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with Stankiewicz running 100 kilometres in 24 hours. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (Stankiewicz family photo)
Okanagan man on the move in memory of mom

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz creates virtual fundraising run/walk Move4Mom to be held Mother’s Day

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hudson’s Bay Company and Penticton’s Cherry Lane Mall have reached a temporary rental agreement. (File photo)
Hudson’s Bay reaches rent agreement with South Okanagan mall

Cherry Lane Mall previously filed a lawsuit to evict The Bay over unpaid rent

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Most Read