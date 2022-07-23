Okanagan Mascot Games cancelled for third straight year

They were supposed to happen this weekend at Royal LePage Place

The Okanagan Mascot Games have been cancelled.

In a Facebook post on July 4, the Mascot Games cited cancelled flights, team schedules, and funding as issues why they won’t happen for the third year in a row. It was supposed to take place at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna this weekend (July 23-24).

The event had been postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. The inaugural event in 2019 was held in Vernon and this was going to be Kelowna’s first time hosting the event.

Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky and West Kelowna Warriors mascot the General were scheduled to attend along with the Texas Stars Ringo (AHL), Biscuit the Bulldog from the Allen Americans (ECHL), C-Dog from the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) and many more.

People who purchased tickets were given the option to get a refund or save them for next year’s event.

