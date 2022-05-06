Okanagan Mascot Games coming to West Kelowna

Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky and other mascots visit Kelowna General Hospital ahead of the inaugural Okanagan Mascot Games in 2019 (Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets Twitter)

The second annual Okanagan Mascot Games (OMG) is coming to West Kelowna for the first time.

Mascots of all kinds from animals to pirates to warriors will be taking part in obstacle races, jousting tournaments, lip-sync battles and more.

On top of Kelowna Rockets mascot Rocky and West Kelowna Warriors mascot the General, there have been a few other mascots already announced. They include the Texas Stars Ringo (AHL), Biscuit the Bulldog from the Allen Americans (ECHL), C-Dog from the Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL) and many more.

The inaugural event took place in Vernon in 2019. 2020’s event was going to take place in Penticton before getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the money raised from the weekend will be going towards the Beacon Furry FUNdation Society. Their goal is to empower children and families throughout the Okanagan, Shuswap, Thompson, Boundary Country and Similkameen regions by helping them reach their full potential ‘with a helping paw’.

The two-day event is taking place on July 23 and 24 at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna. To purchase tickets, click here.

