Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)

Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)

Okanagan musician, producer looking to help up-and-coming talent with giveaway

Musician Justin J. Moore and producer Jackson Parker are hosting a giveaway worth over $5,000

In an effort to highlight local up-and-coming artists, an Okanagan musician and producer are offering a free recording and music video shooting session.

As well, singer-songwriter Justin J. Moore and his producer Jackson Parker will be shining the spotlight on local talent through their new podcast, which gives new artists from the Okanagan a chance to talk about themselves, their inspiration, their musical style and of course, a chance to showcase their music for all to hear.

“Our goal is to help somebody who’s already kind of on their way in this industry or kick-start the road for somebody who hasn’t even broken into the industry yet,” Moore said.

Moore and Parker wanted to give back to those who supported them with the release of Moore’s song and music video Someone Who Loved You Can. The music video racked up thousands of views when it came out in January of this year.

“This is a song I produced myself and Jackson produced the video for it. So we want to offer that exact process to somebody in the Okanagan for free.”

Moore and Parker’s giveaway, worth over $5,000 will include help with producing a song, as well as an accompanying music video.

“If someone has a song they’ve got written and they don’t know what to do with it, they can bring it to us, I would produce it for them and make it sound the way they want.

“Once we get it there, we’ll have a professional music video made for them and we’ll help them release it and promote it,” he said.

Those who want to participate can apply by filling out Moore and Parker’s form, as well as sending in the song they want to produce.

Moore said he and Parker will look through the applications and select the song they connect with the most to produce the best music video possible.

In all, Moore and Parker want to use their platform and resources to help open doors for other Okanagan artists.

“There hasn’t been a giveaway like this in the Okanagan… it just gives people access to us and gives them an opportunity to make a long-lasting connection with us and our connections,” he said.

The application for the giveaway can be found here.

READ: World’s best prints make their way to Okanagan

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Just Posted

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Vernon-born Justin J. Moore’s music video for Someone Who Loved You Can captures Kelowna’s city vibe. (Justin J. Moore - YouTube)
Okanagan musician, producer looking to help up-and-coming talent with giveaway

Musician Justin J. Moore and producer Jackson Parker are hosting a giveaway worth over $5,000

(Big White Ski Resort photos)
Big White announces early closure after increased out-of-town inquiries

This weekend will be the resort’s last of the season

Born To Shake, made up of two Kelowna bartenders and cocktail experts, have launched a new campaign that allows you to buy a local hospitality worker a drink. (Phil Mclachlan/Black Press FILE)
Kelowna group makes it possible to buy a drink for a hospitality worker

Local mixologists start fundraiser to show hospitality workers some love during trying times

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

Sorella Vegan Eats is a family affair for co-owner sisters Brittany Haddon (left) and Brooklyn Haddon-Klein. (Contributed
Straight from DeHart

Sisters cook up new vegan food service

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

Most Read