Thirteen non-profits in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan received grants from Interior Savings. (Interior Savings/Contributed)

Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

Thirteen non-profits shared $120,000 in grant funding

Several non-profits throughout the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan are receiving much-needed grants from Interior Savings.

Thirteen non-profits will be sharing $120,000 in grants from the credit union’s Community Investment Fund. The money comes at a time that has seen increased demand in services, as well as changes to how non-profits have been operating due to the pandemic.

“We’re inspired by the tenacity and fortitude that non-profit organizations have shown in the face of very difficult circumstances,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.

“The projects funded are a testament of their resilience and commitment to the betterment of our communities.”

The Okanagan grant recipients include:

  • The Bridge Youth and Family Services
  • CMHA Vernon & District
  • Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society
  • Childhood Connections
  • Community Recreational Initiative Society (CRIS)
  • Desert Valley Hospice Society
  • Elevation Outdoors
  • Freedom’s Door
  • KCR Community Resources

Interior Savings first established the Community Investment Fund in 2007 and has since provided over $1.8 million in seed money, helping to launch or expand 154 community programs.

“Eligible projects are sustainable, have a far-reaching, positive impact on the community and demonstrate alignment with one or more of Interior Savings’ impact objectives,” the credit union said.

