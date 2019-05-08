Okanagan Paralympian, Humboldt survivor make strides for spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Wings for Life Run

Paralympic sit skier Josh Dueck lead a group of runners on Sunday, May 5 in Vernon for #TeamCoast2Coast, which went from the boat launch at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park along the newly opened Okanagan Rail Trail.

#TeamCoast2Coast completed just under 5,000 km for Spinal Cord Research on Sunday, with almost 700 Canadians supporting the Wings for Life Run.

Jim Mullan and Mike Shaw organized #TeamCoast2Coast with the goal of raising funds and awareness for spinal cord injury.

Mullan and Shaw where joined by fellow spinal cord injury survivors, including Paralympic sit-skier Josh Dueck (Vernon), former professional mountain biker Andrew Cho (Vancouver), Humboldt survivor Ryan Straschnitzki (Calgary), race car driver Pauly Plewa (Dunnville), sledge hockey Paralympian Kevin Rempel (Toronto) marathon runner Robert MacDonald (Toronto) and former professional wakeboarder Ben Leclair (Montreal), Connor Hirtle and Erin Saari in Halifax to lead a series of Organized App Runs across Canada.

