The second Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride runs Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit on 43rd A Street. The event, held in memory of Hawg Pit customer, raises money for Bryson’s children. (Photo - submitted)

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

The first one was a big success, the organizers are going to do another.

The second annual Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride will be held Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit (2316-43A Street).

The event is organized by Dan Reid and his wife, Pam, owners of The Hawg Pit. The couple held the first ride in memory of Bryson in June 2018 to help raise money for Bryson’s kids.

RELATED: Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Reid in 2018. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

Bryson died a week shy of his 35th birthday on March 31, 2017.

Tickets for the ride are $60 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card drawn at the Army and Navy Club will take place at about 4 p.m.

Bikes, trikes, cars and trucks, all are welcome for this event which includes a 50/50 draw and special guest Mollys Reech.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

Minor crash between moped and truck in Kelowna

The incident occured at Gordon Drive and Schafer Road just before 4 p.m.

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read