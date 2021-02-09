Fat-tired cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and just regular walkers continue to enjoy the views and space provided in winter on the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Fat-tired cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and just regular walkers continue to enjoy the views and space provided in winter on the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

DAVE SMITH

Ribbons of Green Trails Society director

With several weeks of winter still ahead of us, you can see lots of people walking on trails around the city, getting that fresh air and exercise they need for their mental health. And more walking time for their fortunate dogs.

Most walkers can find a route close enough to their homes, or within a short drive, that gets them off the roads which can be too close to traffic and often icy. Great walks are available at many points along the Grey Canal, up Middleton Mountain, or in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Walkways along Kalamalka Road and 25th Avenue are kept plowed.

The favourite of all is the Okanagan Rail Trail path heading south from Coldstream.

My wife and I walk this regularly and usually see about 50 people along the way even during the worst of weather. Good parking is available south of the Alpine Centre, at Kal Beach, or on Westkal Road across from the Kalamalka Country Club.

You can walk for as long or as short as you want. The path is broad and everyone along the way has a cheerful greeting while keeping a respectful distance. The flat wide path means family-friendly. With the lake on one side and cliffs on the other, the views are great.

What about conditions underfoot? After a melt and then a freeze, the trail can get icy. On those days boot cleats or walking poles can help. Or, days after a snowfall can be marvellous with soft or crunchy footing. On those days you may even see a fat-tired bicyclist, a snowshoer, or a cross-country skier along the way.

We are fortunate that the Okanagan Rail Trail is a four-season pathway, popular and lovely in all weather.

Give it a try this winter, and feel that COVID lethargy disappear.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail fan hopes to walk trail at age 100

READ MORE: Vernon trails society celebrates 20 years


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite lights Lumby’s skies
Next story
Two Pentictonites get kidney transplants three days apart

Just Posted

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland.
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

An owl was spotted perched outside a home in Kelowna

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

The Okanagan Rail Trail continues to be a popular trail for walkers, cyclists, cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker threatens employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read