Okanagan residents win at BC Parks and Recreation Association awards

The Central Okanagan received two awards at BC Parks and Recreation Association conference

The Central Okanagan received two awards at this week’s BC Parks and Recreation Association annual conference in Vancouver.

The Association’s 2018 Award of Merit has been presented to the Regional Parks Service and the Community Recreational Initiatives Society, better known as CRIS.

The award recognizes achievement in the local government or special interest level involving a significant distinct contribution to the enhancement of local recreation and parks. For many years, CRIS volunteers have provided no-cost, barrier-free access for those with physical challenges to our regional parks through programs like Wild Walks, Take a Hike and other activities and events.

READ MORE: SECURE HABITAT WILL MAKE SHEEP HAPPY

In addition, Murray Kopp, the Director of RDCO Parks Services and a former president of the BC Parks and Recreation Association was presented with an Award of Merit from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA).

This award recognized his national leadership efforts to champion and expand the recent CPRA- Canadian Parks Council ‘Parks for All – An Action Plan for Canada’s Parks Community’ initiative.

For more information about any Regional Parks program and our detailed online section for Regional Parks, visit regionaldistrict.com/parks or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.

Okanagan residents win at BC Parks and Recreation Association awards

