Okanagan School for the Arts auditioning singers

OSA is producing a fully-staged musical using existing songs and an original script

The Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) is recruiting cast members for its musical theatre group.

Showtime! provides an outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers, with a fully-staged musical using existing songs and an original script.

Rehearsals start Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue weekly in preparation for December performances.

OSA was founded in 1960 and is one of the longest-running schools of its kind in Canada.

For more information email info@osarts.ca or call 778-718-5757.

