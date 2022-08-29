Okanagan School for the Arts auditioning singers

The Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) is recruiting cast members for its musical theatre group.
Showtime! provides an outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers, with a fully-staged musical using existing songs and an original script.
Rehearsals start Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue weekly in preparation for December performances.
OSA was founded in 1960 and is one of the longest-running schools of its kind in Canada.
For more information email info@osarts.ca or call 778-718-5757.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.