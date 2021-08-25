Okanagan search and rescue gifted new truck

Kelowna Chevrolet helped cover 50% of the cost, and the other half was paid for by donations

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) had been using a 1999 Ford F350 as their primary response veichle, and had been looking to replace it for a while. When Chevrolet approached them and offered to cover 50% of the cost, they were ecstatic.

“[It was] a deal we couldn’t refuse,” said COSAR in a press release.

COSAR is a non-profit organization with a team of highly trained volunteers that responds to search and rescue needs of patrons across the Okanagan.

The other half of the cost of the truck was covered by public donations to COSAR.

“COSAR is heavily dependent upon the support of the community to do what we do. As such the generosity of Kelowna Chevrolet is greatly appreciated and it will help ensure that we are able to respond in a timely manner to the 80 plus tasks that we respond to every year,” says COSAR president Brad Trites.

