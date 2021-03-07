Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary has teamed up with Globox on a fundraising raffle for its graduating class of 2021. (Photo supplied)

Okanagan secondary school grads glowing over fundraiser

Kalamalka Secondary teams with company on fundraising raffle, replacing annual apple pie fundraiser

No pies, no problem.

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary’s Class of 2021 has partnered with a company called Globox to hold a fundraising raffle, which replaces the school’s annual apple pie fundraiser.

The pies are out because of COVID-19.

“To offer a unique, COVID-friendly opportunity to raise money, we have partnered with Kal to offer an incredible raffle of five Globoxes,” wrote the company. The five prizes are worth almost $6,000.

Each Globox is a gift box filled with local product and features. Each box will contain one Indigenous product or experience and one product or experience from a biosphere-committed company.

All funds raised through this raffle will go towards Kal graduation including food, decorations, entertainment, and a graduation video to honour this important milestone.

Only 1,000 tickets are available, and tickets are $20 each. They can be purchased at https://hubs.ly/H0Hj_bY0. You must be 19 or older to purchase a ticket.

The raffle closes April 2.


