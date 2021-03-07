Okanagan secondary school grads glowing over fundraiser

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary has teamed up with Globox on a fundraising raffle for its graduating class of 2021. (Photo supplied)

No pies, no problem.

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary’s Class of 2021 has partnered with a company called Globox to hold a fundraising raffle, which replaces the school’s annual apple pie fundraiser.

The pies are out because of COVID-19.

“To offer a unique, COVID-friendly opportunity to raise money, we have partnered with Kal to offer an incredible raffle of five Globoxes,” wrote the company. The five prizes are worth almost $6,000.

Each Globox is a gift box filled with local product and features. Each box will contain one Indigenous product or experience and one product or experience from a biosphere-committed company.

All funds raised through this raffle will go towards Kal graduation including food, decorations, entertainment, and a graduation video to honour this important milestone.

Only 1,000 tickets are available, and tickets are $20 each. They can be purchased at https://hubs.ly/H0Hj_bY0. You must be 19 or older to purchase a ticket.

The raffle closes April 2.



