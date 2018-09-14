Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

Environment Canada is forecasting rain all weekend long

It is set to be a rainy weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers across the region for the next three days.

Starting in the Shuswap on Friday expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures about 11 C.

While, thunderstorms are anticipated for the Okanagan and Similkameen with a high of 13 C.

On Saturday, rain will continue in the Shuswap and with highs about 14 C, much of the same weather pattern for Sunday.

In the Okanagan, more rain forecast throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures between 13 and 16 C.

For the Similkameen Valley, on Saturday it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and temperatures about 14 C. On Sunday, more rain and a daytime high of 12 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app
Next story
Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Just Posted

Knox Mountain Drive reopens this weekend

Knox your socks off in Kelowna

Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Amy Geistlinger

Geistlinger is vying for a position on the Central Okanagan Public Schools board

Kelsey Serwa’s foundation receives $1,000 donation

The KSER (Kelsey Serwa) Scholarship fund supports graduating Grade 12 Kelowna athletes

West Kelowna residents told to boil their water

Water quality advisory upgraded to full boil water notice due to turbidity in Rose Valley Reservoir

Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Cops for Kids helps family of young cancer patient

Brandon Neufeld of Summerland underwent frequent treatments in Vancouver during past year

Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to benefit Larch Hills chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice

Cancer returns to young B.C. girl with a vengeance

Shuswap family is grateful a drug geneticists believe could help will be made available

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement, in Lavington

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

Most Read