Jeremy Sorokovsky built his motorized bike from scratch. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan teen builds motorized bike

All the parts used to build the motor obtained at the local landfill and carefully assembled by the 17-year-old

Jeremy Sorokovsky is 17-years-old, from a low income family in Vernon. While he is currently saving to buy a car one day, in the meantime, he got creative by building an electric bike from scratch.

All the parts used to build the motor were obtained at the local landfill and carefully assembled. The only item that Sorokovsky purchased was a $30 part speed controller, which he bought on e-bay after he had no success in searching the local landfill.

“I saw a motor in the dump and that gave me the idea,” Sorokovsky said. “It took me about a month.”

The front drive wheel is from a discarded bike; the bike frame from another; rear wheel from another bike. He used more than 50 discarded laptops he had found and disassembled for their batteries, removing 336 working cells and wired together in series/parallel pattern to get 67 volts DC. Discarded electrical wires were salvaged for the circuit connections and controls. Plywood pieces were also salvaged. And duct tape was used to hold everything together.

“I am not sure if a red seal electrician would be able to put this together this way, but he did it alone,” said his uncle, Walter Sorokovsky.

Though Jeremy found school somewhat uninteresting because it wasn’t hands-on enough for him, since building the bike he is now considering an electrical career.

“I’m willing to get out there and see what’s available but I can see electrical being a good choice,” he said.

Sorokovsky is currently employed at a local alarm company. He hopes to soon be registered as a Security System Technician apprentice. When at work, the bike is being recharged for the ride home.

CHECK IT OUT:

Related: Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

Related: Vernon City Council approves DVA request for improved bicycle infrastructure in downtown core

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Summerland dancers perform in Las Vegas
Next story
Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

Just Posted

Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

The walk begins in Penticton and will end in Vernon

Kelowna paddle crews post strong finish at year’s first competition

Kelowna Paddle Centre had two teams compete in March Madness in Vancouver

Kelowna brain injury symposium follows TED Talk format

Pushor Mitchell BRAINx BrainTrust will be held June 6

Protosequence brings ‘face-melting’ metal to Kelowna

The Edmonton band is embarking on a West Coast tour

White smoke in West Kelowna part of fire mitigation

The smoke is visible from Glenrosa Road and Corine Road

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts opposition

Shuswap residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Unique car rolls into South Okanagan dealership

The car came in on a trade and the owner drove away in a new Hyundai

B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault during Saanich break in

Most Read