Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)

Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

They’re cute as a button, somewhat encouraging, and will help keep your back straight for you, you know, if they’re not busy eating grass or taking a nap.

Yes, back by popular demand, Yoga with Goats returns this summer at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

Practice breathing, stretching, and being present, while in the company of our very curious, agile, and friendly ranch resident Nigerian Dwarf goats. Join Samantha Richardson for a season of yoga with some curious four-legged friends.

Your ticket includes a one-hour yoga session prior to the ranch opening.

“Yoga is located outdoors in the company of the ranch’s goats,” said ranch spokesperson Carmen Thompson. “Each goat has its own personality to woo you over, whether they are looking for some extra scratches, trying to make you laugh or just want to take a nap under your downward dog, you never know what they will do.

The goats are very friendly and humorous. They love interacting with the participants and are very curious about the class. They are not shy and will often find their way onto the mats and surprise the participants by snuggling up to them or with a lick on the arm.

Afterward, you can enjoy the ranch’s grounds, take a tour of the mansion, visit the general store and explore the buildings. Each ticket includes a complimentary general store candy bag.

If you book on a Saturday, you can also enjoy the many role play artists including live music and song, demonstrations, school sessions and much much more. Allow yourself about two hours to see the grounds and another hour if you stay for lunch.

The one-hour class is $20 + GST per person. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in June on June 16, June 19, June 30; in July on July 3, July 14, July 17, July 28 and July 3; and in August on Aug. 11, Aug. 14, Aug. 25 and Aug. 28.

Beginners are welcome, and children are permitted with the company of a guardian. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. The fee includes ranch admission. Register today at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.

READ MORE: Goats get in on yoga


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsFitnessLocal History

Previous story
Kelowna opens two parks just in time for summer

Just Posted

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Glenmore Recreation Park. (Contributed)
Kelowna opens two parks just in time for summer

Glenmore Recreation Park officially opens June 5, Rutland Centennial Park expanded

(Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
New West Kelowna development makes the city blossom

The upscale development will be connected to Lakeview Village Mall on the wine trail

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Crystal Gabriel writes a message that reads “Every child matters 215” on a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: More than 100 gather to form Kelowna convoy for Kamloops 215

An estimated 400 trucks participated in the event, with other convoys launching from Merrit and Williams Lake

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read