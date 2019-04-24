Okangan author shorlisted in B.C. historical writing competition

The British Columbia Historical Federation is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Annual Historical Writing Competition.
The award celebrates books that make significant contributions to the historical literature of British Columbia. Vernon author, Ken Mather, has been shortlisted for the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing Competition for his book Trail North: The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and its Origins in British Columbia and Washington, Heritage House Publishing (Vernon)
Finalists include:
- Lily Chow, Blossoms in the Gold Mountains: Chinese Settlements in the Fraser Canyon and the Okanagan, Caitlin Press (Prince George)
- Cathy Converse, Against the Current: The Remarkable Life of Agnes Deans Cameron, Touchwood Editions (Victoria)
- Ken Mather,Trail North: The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and its Origins in British Columbia and Washington, Heritage House Publishing (Vernon)
- Tyler McCreary, Shared Histories: Witsuwit’en-Settler Relations in Smithers, British Columbia, 1913 – 1973, Creekstone Press (From Smithers, now lives in Florida)
- Chad Reimer, Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley, Caitlin Press (Chilliwack0
- Bruce Rohn, S.S. Minto: The Arrow Lakes Longest Serving Sternwheeler, Arrow Lakes Historical Society (Nakusp)
- Veronica Strong-Boag, The Last Suffragist: Standing The Life and Times of Laura Marshall Jamieson, UBC Press (Victoria)
The BC Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing will be awarded together with $2,500 to the author whose book makes the most significant contribution to the historical literature of British Columbia. The 2nd place winner will receive $1,500 and 3rd place, $500. A book will also be awarded the Community History Award and $500. Certificates of Honourable Mention may be awarded to other books as recommended by the judges.
The winners will be announced at the British Columbia Historical Federation Conference Book Awards Gala on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 7:00 pm at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay. Tickets can be purchased at: www.bchistory.ca/conference/registration/.
Related:
Related:
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.