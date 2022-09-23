Oktobetfest, takeover nights, and more highlight Kelowna Beer Week

Kelowna Beer Week is happening over 11 days from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8

Do you like craft beer? Well you can celebrate the Kelowna craft beer scene!

Kelowna Craft Beer Week is running from Sept. 30-Oct.8 by the Central Okanagan Brewers Association (COBRA). There are also two warm-up beer week events happening on Sept. 23 and 24.

Lakesider Brewing in West Kelowna and Kelowna Beer Institute are hosting their Oktoberfest events this weekend as the warm-up events to kick things off.

To start the nine straight days of suds, Shoreline Brewing is making their Oktoberfest three days long, running from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Over the course of the week, Rustic Reel (Oct. 1), Railside, The Office, Red Bird Brewing, Unleashed Brewing, and Welton Arms will also be hosting Oktoberfest events.

Monday, Oct. 3

Jackknife Brewing is hosting a home brewers event that is closed off to the public.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Brewers from Kelowna Brewing Company, Wild Ambition, and Freddy’s Brew Pub will be explaining their specific brewing processes and what makes each of them unique.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

It’s a switch-a-roo night for Shoreline, Barn Owl Brewing, and Copper Brewing. Each brewery will have a couple of each other’s beers on tap that night.

Thursday, Oct. 6

It’s the west side’s day for some fun as events are taking place at the three West Kelowna breweries: Lakesider, Kind, and Hatching Post.

Friday, Oct. 7

It’s takeover night at seven breweries in the brewery district! Each brewery will be featuring varieties of one certain type of beer. At Vice & Virtue, IPAs will take over while at Kettle River Brewing, dark beers will be featured throughout the night. The other breweries taking part in takeover night are BNA, Jackknife, KBI, Red Bird, and Rustic Reel.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Finish the festivities with a mini beer festival happening at BNA, featuring beers from breweries across the COBRA.

For more information, visit COBRA’s website or here.

