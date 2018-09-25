One night raises more than $100,000 for Kelowna charity

Third Space Life Charity’s gala raised more than $120,000 for mental health programs in Kelowna

One evening in Kelowna managed not only to bring to light issues of mental health, but it also helped to raise a substantial amount for the Third Space Life Charity.

An Invincible Summer raised more than $120,000 for mental health programs in Kelowna, with over $15,000 supporting Mamas For Mamas.

RELATED: Charity project to honour Kelowna RCMP partners with Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

The sold out evening was Third Space Life Charity first annual gala fundraising event, which featured a talk from local philanthropist, Tom Budd. Budd shared his personal story around mental health, the need for suicide prevention and the fact he had used Third Space’s services in recent years.

While more than $62,000 was raised at the event, even more money was brought in by a generous donor in the community to the tune of $124,740.

The funds will go towards Third Space Life Charity’s three main programs, all surrounding mental health: The UBCO Student Care Program in partnership with the UBCO Student Union, The Change Fund, which provides counselling to individuals in the community regardless of financial barriers, and the Life Transitions Program – an action plan to help individuals as they transition back into the community, teaching them life skills for work and home.

Mamas For Mamas, was the chosen charity partner which received over $15,000 from the evening.

Shannon Christensen, Founder and Executive Director of Mamas for Mamas said the Life Transitions program will benefit the mothers in the community to help further their skill sets and their lives at no additional cost

“We can’t change the landscape of poverty alone, and we are so glad we don’t have to because of partners like the team at Third”, she said.

Third Space Life Charity is an entrepreneurial charity that is locally focused, offering counselling services, community programs and projects that focus on mental health, regardless of financial barriers.

