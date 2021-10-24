Online variety show-style event to fundraise for Kelowna mental health charity

A lighthearted, variety show-style fundraiser by Third Space Charity is coming to Kelowna.

LAUGH! is an online event aiming to raise money for Third Space’s various mental health programs. The event will feature music, comedy and a joke contest. It will also feature an online auction where participants can bid on prizes such as original art from local artists, books from local authors and local excursions, among others.

“Plan to attend however and wherever works best for you, whether in your kitchen at home, on a date night with your partner or best pal, or with a group of friends or family, gathered around the big screen. No matter what option you choose, be prepared to LAUGH!” wrote the charity on its website.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit the Third Space Charity website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission in need of blankets, winter clothing

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



charityCharity and DonationsEventsfundraiserfundraisingKelowna