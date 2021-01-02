Volunteers pitched in to give the Okanagan Valley Gleaners store some upgrades ahead of its reopening on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Volunteers pitched in to give the Okanagan Valley Gleaners store some upgrades ahead of its reopening on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Outpouring of volunteerism gets Okanagan charity ready for new year

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners gets help with renovations over winter break

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners seem to be a magnet for volunteerism.

The Vernon-based organization has been undergoing renovations over the winter break, and while volunteers were touching up the walls of the second-hand furniture store, a would-be customer came by to offer his painting services free of charge.

The Gleaners are the folks locals can call when they have furniture, food, medical equipment or other materials they’d rather see go to those in need, instead of the landfill. Every year, they donate millions of soup mix servings made from recycled organics at their Lavington plant.

“The parking lot was absolutely full of volunteers,” said Gleaners board chair Brad Egerton, recalling the renovation effort earlier this week.

READ MORE: Lumby Lions name Good Citizen of the Year

As people stopped by to do some furniture shopping, one shopper couldn’t help but notice the volunteer work that was going on, and offered to help.

“When they found out that we were painting one of them said ‘I’m a painter, I’ll go get my painting clothes on and come back,” Egerton said.

“He came back and gave us a hand. It was nice, we had a few professional painters here and lots of volunteer help. And now the place looks nice and clean and ready for the new year.”

The Gleaners furniture store on 29th Street in Vernon will reopen Monday (Jan. 4) with a fresh coat, some further renovations, and donated furniture for sale. Proceeds go towards feeding the hungry all over the world, and 10 per cent of the proceeds are invested into those needing food security locally.

“I love to tell people that we don’t sell furniture here, we make soup, because that’s what this is doing,” Egerton said.

The store is running low on furniture amid the slow month of January. Donations of furniture can be dropped off at the front door anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Or donors can call the Gleaners at 250-549-1123 to arrange a pickup, from Oyama to Armstrong to Lavington.

READ MORE: Vernon hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

volunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

Just Posted

Kelowna seen from Mt. Knox hike. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna included among best places to visit post-pandemic

American news agency highlighted Okanagan city’s “picturesque, lakeside wine country”

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Long term care home
Kelowna’s year in review – December 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month

Workers clean graffiti off city hall. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – November 2020

A look back at the top stories from Novemeber

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A Kelowna resident donated a boardgame set in the city to the Capital News. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-themed board game lands in Capital News office

Local resident Perry Gurniak found the board game at a thrift store

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Osoyoos Fire Rescue’s fire hall. (Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook)
One dead and one in intensive care after fire in Osoyoos

A young man was rescued before dying of burn injuries at the hospital

Volunteers pitched in to give the Okanagan Valley Gleaners store some upgrades ahead of its reopening on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Outpouring of volunteerism gets Okanagan charity ready for new year

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners gets help with renovations over winter break

Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Most Read