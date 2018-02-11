2017 Million Dollar Bursary recipient Claire Visnjak at her high school graduation along with her Nana, Jean Visnjak. - Image: Contributed

Over $500,000 in student bursaries available

Interior Savings makes urgent call for students to access bursary fund

For the fifth year in a row, Interior Savings is proudly continuing its commitment to award up to one million dollars in bursaries annually, hading out 1,000, $1,000 bursaries in 2018.

The goal of the Million Dollar Bursary program is to support young people in realizing their full potential, said Interior Savings. And with over $500,000 still available for students to access, the company wants to ensure this funding doesn’t go untapped.

The program is a benefit offered to Interior Savings’ members.

According to Kathy Conway, Interior Savings’ CEO, “there’s still time for students to become an Interior Savings member to qualify for a $1,000 bursary and for all the benefits membership offers, including our top-rated service, a share of our profits and a free account for young adults.”

To be eligible, students have until Feb. 28 to become an Interior Savings member and apply for the bursary. Last year, the Credit Union saw the same lag in applications until just before the deadline.

“The number of applications more than doubled in the final two weeks,” said Conway, “and this past September we issued close to $900,000 in awards.”

With the deadline less than a month away, Interior Savings is making one final push to get the word out to local students who may need a little help with their tuition.

The bursary program is intended for students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are entering or returning to full-time study towards a degree, diploma or trade certification program at a designated post-secondary institution, with classes starting between September 2018 and August 2019.

Students can only be awarded this bursary once.

For more information or to submit your bursary application go here.

