File photo from Oyama Fun Day 2019. Image: Morning Star Staff

Oyama Fun Day cancelled due to COVID-19

The community is encouraged to use #oyamastrong on social media

Oyama Fun Day 2020 is cancelled due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Brendan Prettie of the Oyama Community Club, the decision was made to cancel the day in June as there is no safe and reasonable way to hold the event under the current circumstances.

“Currently we are hoping to find some kind of alternative for a fall Fun Day later in the year,” he said.

Prettie said the community is taking steps and precautions to keep residents safe, and in the meantime encourage the use of #oyamastrong on social media.

READ MORE: Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Coronavirus

Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

