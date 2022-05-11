Painted rocks keep the flocks away

AB Farm in Oyama is hosting a contest to get people painting strawberry rocks

AB Farm in Oyama is asking residents to get artsy and paint some strawberry rocks.

The farm took to social media to announce a contest to win two pounds of fresh-picked strawberries when they are ready.

All one needs to do is find some strawberry-sized stones and paint them red.

For every painted stone you will receive one entry into the contest draw.

Why paint the rocks red?

AB Farm says it’s a natural way to keep the birds from eating the fruit before it gets picked.

The farm is planting over 1,700 new strawberry plants this spring.

