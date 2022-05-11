Painted rocks keep the flocks away

AB Farm in Oyama is asking residents to get artsy and paint some strawberry rocks.
The farm took to social media to announce a contest to win two pounds of fresh-picked strawberries when they are ready.
All one needs to do is find some strawberry-sized stones and paint them red.
For every painted stone you will receive one entry into the contest draw.
Why paint the rocks red?
AB Farm says it’s a natural way to keep the birds from eating the fruit before it gets picked.
The farm is planting over 1,700 new strawberry plants this spring.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on