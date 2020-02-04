Parade closes down North Okanagan streets

Motorists advised to steer clear of Vernon Winter Carnival parade route

Motorists are advised of road closure in Vernon Saturday, Feb. 8 for the Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

If you aren’t staking down a spot to watch the parade, Vernon motorists are advised to steer clear of the Winter Carnival event.

Road closures will be in effect for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 8. The staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown,” the city of Vernon urges.

The staging area for the parade is 27 Street between 39 Avenue and 43 Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

The parade route starts at noon at 43rd Avenue and travels southbound on 27 Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, and northbound on 31st Street. Staff will be located at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

READ MORE: Youth spread peace and love for Vernon seniors

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Just Posted

Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

The weekend was nice and warm, but get ready for more snow

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses in Highway 33 fatal collision

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Six young ladies take part in excellence program

WATCH: 130-foot tree uprooted in North Okanagan winds

No injuries or property damage reported after giant falls in high winds

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Most Read