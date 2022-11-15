The 3rd Annual Kettle Valley Santa Parade is set for Dec. 3 (contributed)

Parade with a Purpose: Kelowna parade raising funds for youth recovery

The parade will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Kettle Valley Santa Parade is fundraising again this year for the Bridge Youth and Family Services.

Businesses pay a sponsorship fee to have a float in the parade. Funds will support the Bridge Youth Recovery House.

The Kettle Valley parade was started by Pam Turgeon and the fundraising component added last year.

Turgeon chose the recovery house having lost her son Ryan to toxic drugs in 2016.

“We’re calling it a Parade With A Purpose”, says Turgeon. “We need supports like this in our community so that no other family has to experience the kind of loss that we have. Thanks to generous sponsors and donors, the Parade With A Purpose is already 66 per cent of the way to their goal with $32,768 raised.”

The goal is to raise $50,000.

The parade takes place on Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m. in Kettle Valley.

Donations will be collected during the parade, also.

Last year the parade had 15 floats and raised nearly $14,000 for the Phase II Youth Recovery House campaign.

READ MORE: Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

