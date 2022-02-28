Parents look to fundraise for new playground at Lakeside School

The school needs between $5,000 and $10,000 for the project

Playground that could be built at the school. (Lakeside School)

Lakeside School Kelowna is looking to build a new playground for its students and is hoping the community will assist in the cost.

Formally the Kelowna Waldorf School, the Lakeside School is a non-profit, independent school, that incorporates the Waldorf curriculum with the B.C. curriculum.

The school is maintained and run by parent volunteers and until now has only had minimal and basic play structures for the students.

Parent Juhlie Oliveria is spearheading the build and says the playground company KuKuk from Vancouver, which supports the educational vision of the school, will install the playground structures mostly at its expense.

“The total value is $43,000. The company will donate $33,000 and the school will pay $10,000,” explained Oliveria.

However, the school is looking for between $5,000 and $10,000 more for pea gravel, backhoe/bobcat work and cement work.

“The playground structures will be installed with donated labour from the company as well as help from the school parent volunteers,” explained Oliveria.

An online auction will be held starting March 21 to raise funds for the project.

