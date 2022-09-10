Parkinson Canada Superwalk takes over Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

All across the country civilians are doing their part to raise money for Parkinson’s disease this weekend, and it’s no different in Kelowna.

The Parkinson’s Canada Superwalk is taking place across Canada today (Sept. 10) and tomorrow, with Kelowna’s event happening today at Waterfront Park.

People started registering and signing in at 8:00 a.m. in anticipation of the walk. The UBCO men’s and women’s volleyball teams were on scene as well, volunteering and taking part at the fundraiser.

Beginning in 1990, the purpose of the annual event is to walk, raise money, and raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. The disease with no known cure (yet) affects more than 15,000 British Columbians, and more than 100,000 Canadians every year.

Parkinson’s Canada’s goal in British Columbia to raise $300,000 this year is already 88 per cent complete as of Saturday morning with $264,061 raised. The goal across the country is $1.5 million.

Kelowna is just one of 19 places in British Columbia hosting the superwalk this year. In the Okanagan, Vernon, Kamloops, and Oliver are also hosting the event.

