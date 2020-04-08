Peachland photographer selling postcards, proceeds to go to local hospitals

Peachland photographer Doug Oggelsby is selling postcards, with a portion of the proceeds going to local hospital.

Oggelsby and his wife own a wild bird photography business, selling prints and postcards on their site. Oggelsby said the business was actually just getting started up when COVID-19 hit and everything shut down, so they decided to redirect their efforts and set up a donation program where people can buy postcards and donate to their local hospitals at the same time.

“We have four or five different postcards, but we also have some pictures of flowers. So people can pick whichever postcard they want and then we do the rest,” Oggelsby said.

“We address the postcard and mail it out to wherever they want it to go.”

Each postcard order is five dollars and can be e-transferred to Oggelsby. He then takes a dollar from each postcard sale, then donates however much he raises to hospitals where the clients are from.

“So it could be Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, wherever they’re from. It could also be across Canada as well.”

He said it might not sound like a lot, but every dollar counts and will add up if enough people chip in and give back to their health-care workers.

To see the postcards and order, visit his website.

If you know there’s who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

