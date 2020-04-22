Peachland resident puts together a library for neighbourhood during pandemic

Rona Nadeau said she wanted to swap books with other readers in the area

A Peachland resident has set up a little free library for her neighbourhood.

Rona Nadeau said she’s a big reader and once she went through her stack of library books, she began to worry.

“Just before all this happened, I had picked up a good selection of books from the library so I was pretty well stocked at the beginning, but that was in early March… and so I started to think ‘hey, maybe there are other people around who would be interested in swapping some books’,” she said.

She found a display case in her house that she then set up just outside and filled with books. Nadeau posted about the little free library on a Peachland group, where she said several of her neighbours saw it and became interested.

“Someone replied to my post in the group and said she’s always wanted to put together something like this as well, so I encouraged her to do it. There are so many areas here in Peachland that we can do it.”

She hasn’t seen any other free libraries like hers in town, so it may well be the first in Peachland. Nadeau said besides wanting to fill her reading needs, she was inspired by others who put up free libraries in Winnipeg. With people spending more time at home, she said now seemed like the right time to set it up.

She’s encouraging people to take a book and if they have one they want to share, to place it in the bookcase.

Nadeau added she regularly sanitizes the shelf and the books.

“Just treat it like anything else that you’re bringing into your home at this time. Bring it in and do what it is you do: use Lysol wipes, do that. It’s all about just taking care of yourself, sanitizing your own hands and things you’re bringing home the very same way.”

The little free library is on the corner of Thompson Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

READ: Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park

READ: Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fairy doors pop up in Rose Valley Regional Park

Just Posted

UPDATE: Accident involving medevac on Coquihalla Highway cleared

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

40 Under 40: Alyssa Farr

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

40 Under 40: Melanie Breitkreutz

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COLUMN: Stop and smell the (virtual) roses

Video game has provided a diversion during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Salmon Arm offers sand, sandbags for residents who may need to protect property

No flooding in the Shuswap has been reported to regional district as of April 21

Princeton receives $100K to help with post-virus recovery

The Town of Princeton will received $100,000 from the province to help… Continue reading

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Most Read