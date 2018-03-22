Peachland seniors club adds line dancing

Looking for something to do in your senior years? Check out the Peachland club

By Susan Van Noortwyk

The next potluck at the Peachland 50-plus Activity Centre is Friday March 23. Everyone is welcome, you don’t have to be over 50 or a member. Come and check out our new paint job. Cost is by donation and a food dish to share. Remember to bring your own plate and cutlery. Our entertainment this month will be Ian Stewart. He is a musician with a country flavour to his music.

We have a new activity, back by popular request. Line dancing will start on Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.. Cost is $4 drop in plus your membership at the 50 + Activity Centre. You are welcome to stop in to try it out before buying your membership ($20 per year, best deal in town).

One more item to mark on your calendar. The Variety Singers spring concert entitled Swing Into Spring is scheduled for Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. This is a popular Peachland event.

For our Feb. 23 potluck Friday, the Annual General Meeting and Showcase of Activities, the snow stopped just in time so we were able to carry on. A special thank to the TOPs group, Monday Quilting and Needle Arts group, the Social Bridge group, Mahjong, and the Friday Passion 4 Art group for their displays.

Board members were elected for this next year: Carol White, Linda Norden, Pat Sell, Judith Stanford, Val MacGillivray, Beryl McNeill, Carmine Confalone, and new board members Abby Kendall and Barbara Joan (BJ) Howe. A huge thank you to all the 2017 board members and group/activity leaders was extended. A special thank you to Cherie Anderson and Susan Van Noortwyk who are both leaving the board but will still be in Peachland to help out. Yes, I am passing on the torch. I have enjoyed writing these articles for you. Thank you for reading them and sharing your feedback with me.

