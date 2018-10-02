Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

A Peachlander is organizing a Saturday hike and makeover for a rusted car that has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail.

Martyne Boutot has big plans for the rotting abandoned car.

“I would like to turn it into an unusual guest book, where passing hikers could leave a message or thought,” Boutot says in a Facebook post.

The open invitation invites fellow Peachlanders to join her on the hike where she plans to bring spray paint in neutral colours to camoflage the car.

Boutet will be leaving a pack of colourful markers for hikers to leave their mark on what will soon be a piece of art.

To join the hike meet at the trail at 10 a.m. on Oct 5, Boutet asks that nature enthusiasts let her know if they will be joining her. Message her here.

