photo:contributed

Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

A Peachlander is organizing a Saturday hike and makeover for a rusted car that has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail.

Martyne Boutot has big plans for the rotting abandoned car.

“I would like to turn it into an unusual guest book, where passing hikers could leave a message or thought,” Boutot says in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

The open invitation invites fellow Peachlanders to join her on the hike where she plans to bring spray paint in neutral colours to camoflage the car.

Boutet will be leaving a pack of colourful markers for hikers to leave their mark on what will soon be a piece of art.

To join the hike meet at the trail at 10 a.m. on Oct 5, Boutet asks that nature enthusiasts let her know if they will be joining her. Message her here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spooktacular pumpkin walk moves to Mission Creek Regional Park

Just Posted

Peachlanders plan hike to camoflage rusting car

The car has been left on the Fur Brigade Trail South of Peachland

Snowfall in Calgary affects flights at YLW

A snowfall warning was issued in Southern Alberta by Environment Canada

Spooktacular pumpkin walk moves to Mission Creek Regional Park

An afternoon of family fun takes place Oct. 28

Kelowna RCMP warn of grandparent scam

A Kelowna woman was recently the victim of the scam

Kelowna RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

RCMP are looking for any information about possible owner of the money

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Salmon Arm Silverbacks break even in double-header against West Kelowna

Warriors’ drop ‘Backs in road game, stopped short in rematch

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Fuhr:Working together to address homelessness

As our communities grow and change, so do the challenges. Homelessness, which… Continue reading

Hergott: Winter tire season has arrived

Lawyer Paul Hergott answers your questions on winter tires and ICBC

Most Read