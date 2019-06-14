PEN HENGE Members of the public gathered for the Penhenge summer solstice event last year on Munson Mountain in Penticton. This year’s event will be held on the evening of Friday, June 21. (Photo submitted)

Pen Henge ceremony to mark summer solstice

Event on Munson Mountain in Penticton celebrates the longest day of the year

To celebrate the longest day of the year, a gathering will be held at the Pen Henge standing stone array on Munson Mountain in Penticton on the evening of Friday, June 21.

The public gathering is organized by the Penticton meeting group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Participants will gather at Munson Mountain at around 8:15 p.m. to watch the shadow cast by the sun over the summer solstice stone extend gradually toward the central heel stone.

READ ALSO: Summer solstice celebration

READ ALSO: Ceremony to mark summer solstice

As determined from previous careful readings at Pen Henge, the local sunset will take place at precisely 8:50.2 p.m. that evening.

The actual time of the solstice this year will occur at 8.54 a.m. that morning.

The Pen Henge standing stone array project was spearheaded by Chris Purton, a retired radio astronomer at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake.

Purton will act as the MC for the solstice event and will give a presentation on its significance.

The installation, at the top of Munson Mountain above the large Penticton sign on the east side of Okanagan Lake, consists of four stones that delineate the sunset points on the four cardinal dates of the year.

Anchored by the heel stone, the equinox stone points to the sun’s sunset point at both the spring and fall equinoxes, while the other two stones mark the winter and summer solstice setting points respectively.

Purton said that though the time of sunset remains the same, the moment of solstice comes roughly six hours later each year, in concert with a leap-day every four years.

A brass plaque with a brief explanation of the array is permanently attached to the top of the heel stone.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

Just Posted

Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

McCurdy Road supportive housing could break ground this summer

New homes to serve homeless, youth of Kelowna

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

“Nsyilxcən is critically endangered,” said education and programming coordinator at Kelowna Museums

UPDATE: Motorist killed in West Kelowna crash IDed as designated driver employee

Highway 97 has reopened after fatal crash claims one life, injures one

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Okanagan’s own Queen of Scream rocks hometown nightclub

Darby Mills Project at Status Saturday, June 15

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Most Read