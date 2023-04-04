Penticton casino donates toys, over $2k to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Cascades Casino will be matching donations of up to $2,500 all April long

Cascades Casino in Penticton will continue its efforts this April in matching donations of up to $2,500 to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Megan Windeler (OSNS) accepts a cheque and a donation of toys from Megan Schmidt (Manager of Guest Services, Site Marketing Promotions, Cascades Casino) and Shane Squires (General Manager, Cascades Casino) (Photo- OSNS Child and Development Centre)

Cascades Casino in Penticton has doubled down on local contributions to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

Following a month of March in which Wildstone Construction matched all donations to the centre of up to $3,000, Cascades says it will continue with financial efforts to OSNS throughout April.

On top of matching all donations of up to $2,5oo this month, the casino has donated toys for kids with developmental challenges.

To kick off the monthly campaign, Cascades presented leaders at OSNS with a $2,500 cheque.

“Kids learn developmental skills through play-based activities,” said Megan Windeler, the community engagement lead at OSNS. “The toys at our centre are well-loved and well-used, so when we have supporters like Cascades Casino who want to contribute in this way, it makes a big difference to the children we work with.”

Staff from Cascades Casino will volunteer at OSNS to help with spring clean up around the building, the centre says.

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is located at 103-550 Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

More than 1,600 children across the South Okanagan attend the centre annually, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention among the services offered.

“We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre,” said Shane Squires, Cascades Casino’s general manager. “The services they provide to families in our community is hugely important. Cascades Casino Penticton strongly believes it is our responsibility to give back, pitch in and provide support to those causes that matter most to our neighbours.”

All donations up to $2,500 will be matched until April 30.

Donations can be made at the OSNS website, or in-person at the centre.

