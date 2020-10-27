Zippy, a five-year-old toy fox/rat terrier, needs immediate surgery to have his teeth removed. (Submitted photo)

Zippy, a five-year-old toy fox/rat terrier, needs immediate surgery to have his teeth removed. (Submitted photo)

Penticton hero who rescued family from house fire now needs help for his dog

Five-year-old Zippy needs immediate mouth surgery

After helping save a family in a house fire, a Penticton man is reaching out to the community for help covering the cost of his best friend’s surgery.

Gord Portman’s dog, Zippy is “very sick” and needs immediate mouth surgery or he may be put down.

READ MORE: Penticton man who rescued family from fire says it’s him who needed rescuing

The five-year-old toy fox/rat terrier is currently on antibiotics and struggling to get by. Normally energetic, Zippy’s infection has made him lethargic. Zippy needs to be hand-fed by a human or else he won’t eat.

Zippy has surgery scheduled for Nov. 19 but Portman cannot afford the procedure on his own. Because of this, Portman has launched a GoFundMe page to help with Zippy’s surgery costs.

If Zippy doesn’t get surgery, he may put down. Portman hopes to raise $1,560 to help with the $1652 cost of surgery. So far the page has raised $130.

“Zippy likes to follow you everywhere, he’s very energetic,” said Portman. “He loves his belly rubbed and knows tons of tricks. Zippy is so smart… he has many years left to live.”

Portman entered a recovery program over four months ago shortly after intervening in a Duncan Avenue house fire as a bystander.

Zippy, described by Portman as “the most loving dog ever,” has been staying with friends in Okanagan Falls since Portman entered the treatment program.

Portman has been staying at Discovery House men’s treatment centre for over four months and has been clean and sober for over five months. He previously told The Western News helping to save a family in a March house fire was the wake-up call he needed to get sober.

Portman was recently nominated for a Canadian Bravery Award from the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his actions during the fire.

Zippy’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/zippy-needs-his-teeth-pulled-and-mouth-surgery.

READ MORE: No hesitation; two bystanders assist in Penticton house fire rescue


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna fundraiser expands to Western Canada

Just Posted

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed the new case is unrelated to the one announced Sunday

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna outdoor ice rink will open amid COVID-19 pandemic

City council approved COVID-related changes to the Stuart Park ice rink’s operations

Zippy, a five-year-old toy fox/rat terrier, needs immediate surgery to have his teeth removed. (Submitted photo)
Penticton hero who rescued family from house fire now needs help for his dog

Five-year-old Zippy needs immediate mouth surgery

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Some of the characters in the League of Legends video game. (Photo: na.leagueoflegends.com)
E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

For fall launch, Vancouver’s GameSeta company partners with BC School Sports

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

Most Read