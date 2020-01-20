Penticton highschool student organizing fundraiser to support local boy’s battle against cancer

Sonja Leboe of Princess Margaret is selling donuts at Walmart on Jan. 24 for Wills Hodgkinson

A fundraiser at World Gym this Sunday aims to support nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson of Penticton who is back in hospital for another round of chemotherapy therapy treatment after new tumours were discovered on his lungs just before Christmas. (Contributed)

A local high school student is organizing a fundraiser to support Wills Hodgkinson’s fight against cancer.

“For my personal project for Grade 10 I wanted to do something revolving around kindness,” said Sonja Leboe. “I’ve been seeing a lot of other fundraisers going on, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

On Jan. 24, Leboe will be at the Walmart in Penticton selling donuts and collecting donations. The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

“I’d like to raise $1,500,” said Leboe. “Or more, with the donut sales and donations.”

It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one that she feels she can make.

“We used to do a lot of Krispy-Kreme fundraisers for our school fundraising at Holy Cross [Elementary],” said Leboe. “We used to to do a lot through Krispy Kreme, and it worked out really well.”

This personal project is a continuation for Leboe in supporting Hodgkinson beyond her school.

“I used to go to Holy Cross as well, that’s the school he’s attending now, and he came to the school in kindergarten when I was in Grade 6 so I’d see him at school a lot,” said Leboe. “The school was involved in his battle for cancer, and we would always pray for him at school, and we did a lot of fundraisers.”

Nine-year-old Wills recently suffered a relapse after two new tumours were discovered in his lungs. He and his family are currently in Vancouver, where he is staying at the children’s hospital while undergoing treatment.

Fundraisers like Leboe’s help support the family while they stay with Wills during his treatment.

