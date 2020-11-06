Darrell Richards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Darrell Richards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton man looking for votes in Orange County Chopper contest wants to donate prize bike

The bike would be donated to support Discovery House in Penticton

Penticton biker Darrell Richards wants to give back to the community, but he needs their help first.

Richards has entered a contest hosted by the American motorcycle-building reality TV series Orange County Choppers.

The winner of the “Dream Chopper” contest will be featured on the reality series and receive a custom-built motorcycle.

If he is voted to be on the show, Richards will donate that motorcycle to Discovery House in Penticton.

“I was raised that when you got a little more, you spread that wealth around, so when you got a little less, hopefully, people help you,” Richards said

When Richards decided to enter his name into the contest, he went to his riding buddies to talk about good causes he could support, and overwhelmingly he said Discovery House was what they suggested.

An avid biker, Richards also does some customizing work of his own, including work on his Harley Davidson Streetglide.

“It’s kind of a passion of mine, I ride a lot, and it’s definitely something I’m into,” said Richards. “Most of the work you can’t see, it’s a lot of internal work.”

Before moving to the Okanagan, Richards spent time doing motocross, but transitioned to more street riding once he came to Penticton along with a other locals.

If voted as the contest’s winner, Richards would build the custom bike alongside Orange County Choppers star Paul Teutul Sr., with the bike being raffled off by the Discovery House afterwards. Bikes designed by Teutul Sr. for the show have previously sold for $100,000 USD.

The proceeds from the raffle of the prize bike would go towards allowing Discovery House to expand to a third location, something that Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham feels is sorely needed.

“We currently serve 17 clients at a time, but obviously the demand and need for long-term abstinence-based recovery is huge,” Abraham said.

The second house would be used for independent-living clients, who are still involved in their recovery, but are going back to work or school.

“We really see the need at the other end for people who are coming through recovery and are maintaining abstinence and getting back into life,” said Abraham. “There’s not really a lot of government support for anything like that.”

Voting for the initial round of contest finished on Nov. 5. Richards advanced to the second round by placing second in his group. Voting re-opens Nov. 6.

“We’re just trying to help, because whoever gets the most votes in the next two weeks gets to go on the show,” said Abraham.

Votes can be done daily by clicking here at dreamchopper.

