Penticton man uses arena billboard to make proposal of a lifetime

It was a Valentine’s Day to remember for one Penticton couple

Chandler Gagnon and Brianne Vongrad were engaged outside the South Okanagan Events Centre Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021. (Click Start my Heart Photography)

A Penticton man took advantage of a special offer by the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) that would make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

The SOEC opened its sign to the public to put up unique Valentine’s Day messages this Feb. 14 and Chandler Gagnon did just that by proposing to his girlfriend Brianne Vongrad.

For the first time ever, the SOEC opened its outdoor marquee to the public, and many used it to purchase personalized Valentine’s Day messages.

Mothers and fathers posted messages up for their kids and grandkids for their grandparents. But Gagnon and Vongrad stole the show with a marriage proposal.

“Assisting in this marriage proposal was really special for our staff. We are used to hosting events and participating in special moments with the community on a regular basis. We have really been missing that connection. It meant a lot to all of us to be a part of such a special occasion,” said SOEC marketing director Carla Seddon in an email.

Messages were displayed on the outdoor sign at the SOEC located off Highway 97 from 6:30 a.m. Feb. 13 until 11:59 p.m. Feb.14. The messages were left up for 12 seconds at a time and rotated on a five-minute loop.

READ MORE: A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day is a cruelty



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter