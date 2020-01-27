Henry receiving his birthday cake during the party on Sunday (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Penticton resident Henry Kriwokon celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends, police officer and bagpiper gathered at restaurant on Sunday to celebrate milestone

It won’t be a day that Penticton resident Henry Kriwokon will forget anytime soon.

Kriwokon celebrated his 100 birthday at Penticton’s Polish Bistro on Sunday, Jan. 26 with over 30 family members and friends.

Before Kriwokon’s birthday began, onlookers saluted and cheered as he was greeted by a police officer to help walk him into the restaurant. A bagpiper was also on scene to play music and celebrate the joyous moment.

Leading up to Kriwokon’s centennial, his life began when he was born on Jan. 26, 1920 in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan. After years of working hard on his family farm, Kriwokon’s life changed dramatically when he joined the army in 1936 in Vancouver.

READ MORE:Penticton Veteran turns 99

He said there was only one reason why he took a job with the forces.

“There was no reason at all. I was just looking for a job and so I joined and that was it,” said Kriwokon.

“Being there, I got three meals a day and a uniform.”

After being stationed in Vancouver, Kriwokon attended trade school in Ontario before being transferred to Bordon, England to serve in World War Two as a mechanic.

He said his time in the war was full of emotion.

“There wasn’t a day that went by that I wasn’t scared. When the army planes are flying above you with over 50 propellers, you hear them dropping bombs and you have no idea where they’re going to hit,” explained Kriwokon.

“One day in the paper, I read that there was a direct hit (from a bomb) and 300 people were killed.”

Henry put his mechanic skills to use after the war when he worked at an aircraft factory in Vancouver.

After spending forty years living on the West Coast, Kriwokon said he decided to move to Penticton for the climate and geography.

“I got tired of the wet and windy weather and that’s why I’m here. I also love the orchards, the backroads and just the lay of the land.”

When asked about what it takes to live a long and prosperous life, Kriwokon said there’s not much to it.

“I think it’s from not drinking too much whisky,” said Kriwokon. “It’s just the way it is. I give credit to my mom and dad and for their good genes.”

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Just Posted

Penticton resident Henry Kriwokon celebrates 100th birthday

Family, friends, police officer and bagpiper gathered at restaurant on Sunday to celebrate milestone

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Another water quality advisory issued for Lakeview System water users in West Kelowna

The city said the advisory was issued due to high turbidity levels found in the water

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

LNG, Site C dam wrong for environment, Cowichan MLA says

Fire burns through unit at Penticton motel

Quick response from the Penticton Fire Department caught the blaze before it could spread

Vernon and Kelowna build excellence at Okanagan Housing Awards

Sunterra a five-time winner while Weninger Construction and Design wins Home of the Year

Most Read