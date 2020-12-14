Penticton students helping the homeless

Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park hand delivered care packages to Keeping Off the Cold organizers. The packages contained soup, water and hand made Christmas pictures. (Facebook) KVR Middle School students put together 94 care bags for the homeless. The bags contained water, food, socks and more. (Facebook)

Last week, Keeping Off the Cold (KOC) had another amazing donation from a thoughtful teacher and her students at KVR Middle School to help the homeless through the winter.

Melissa Burdock’s class at KVR Middle School, with the help of their families, put together 94 “RAC Packs” (aka Real Acts of Caring packs) featuring a variety of food, snacks, socks, gloves, blankets, hygiene items, handmade Christmas cards, and more. They also donated multiple boxes and bags of clothing items.

“These are going to make many people very very happy, helping to keep them a little more fed and warm this year as well as spreading holiday cheer,” said KOC founder Mike Forster said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Thank you to each and every one of you and the families who took part in this to make it happen. What a caring community we have.”

On Dec. 9, Kindergarten students from Queen’s Park Elementary hand-delivered bags full of noodle soups, bottled water, and handmade holiday cards for Penticton’s homeless population.

The holiday cards were delivered to people living on Penticton’s streets along with the food and water, adding a bit of extra cheer this season.

Penticton Nissan donated bags of coats earlier this month as well.

The organizers of Keeping Off the Cold are meeting around 23 people a night who are calling the streets their home. Some are now utilizing the newly opened Victoria Church winter shelter on Winnipeg Street.

The need is great, said Forster and Kristyn Trickey. The pair go out a few times a week to feed, clothe and check on people.

Forster founded the Keep the Cold off Penticton Foundation in 2016 after a trip to the local soup kitchen inspired him to do more to help. He was joined by Trickey, who felt the same need to do more, just over a year ago.

Because the need is so great, especially this time of year, KOC is holding a 12 days of Christmas online auction. Again local businesses have donated generously, including spa treatments, wine, artisan gifts and more.

Keeping off the Cold founder Mike Forster along with Krysten Trickey to bring warm things and care to those living on the streets of Penticton. (Jesse Day Western News)

