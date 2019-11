Members of the Penticton United Church Makers’ Market hold up some samples of the goods that will be available at the market on Nov. 23. (Submitted Image)

From baking, to knitting, to toys and everything in between, get your Christmas shopping done early

The Penticton United Church is hosting a Makers’ Market Craft Fair on Nov. 23.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can pick up homemade crafts and enjoy fresh cinnamon buns and coffee from the Church’s holiday bistro.

From home baking, preserves, and homemade soaps to candles, scarves, and toys, if you need a Christmas there will be plenty available.

Entrance is $1 at the door to the Church.

