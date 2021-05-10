Penticton Lions are hoping to send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield through a 50/50 raffle draw on now. (Submitted)

Penticton’s Lion’s Club helps to send kids to Camp Winfield

Online 50/50 raffle tickets will send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield

The Penticton Lions Club is selling 50/50 raffle tickets online to send kids and adults with disabilities to summer day camps at Easter Seals Camp Winfield.

Margaret Ashley, Penticton Lions Club president, said raising funds for the community has been hard this past year due to the pandemic.

“So, we’re excited to join this virtual fundraiser and help raise funds for one of our club projects – the kids of Camp Winfield.”

The Penticton Lions Club has been actively involved in Easter Seals Camp Winfield for a number of years, helping to raise funds and volunteering for spring and winter clean-ups.

“Camp Winfield provides a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities,” added Ashley. “And they also provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down.”

With every ticket purchased, funding will ensure campers receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

Raffle tickets are on sale for three for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40 and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight May 31, at www.eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/pentictonlions.

To purchase a ticket, you must be 19 or older and a resident of B.C. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on June 1, live on the Easter Seals Facebook page.

This year Easter Seals is offering a number of different camp options for persons with disabilities from ages six to 49 years: Outdoor Adventure Day Camps at Camp Winfield, City Adventure Day Camps in Kelowna, seven weeks of Online Virtual Camps and even a Family Weekend Camp.

Get your 50/50 ticket today and help give those with disabilities a bit of joy this summer.

Camping

