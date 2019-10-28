PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

Could you be my forever?

I know I am so handsome.

My aunty calls me Icarus but I prefer Icky. She is always kind and slow with me as my street life left scars on my heart and body.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Louane once lived on the streets

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Moose still needs a home

I live with gentle dogs and cats right now but startle easy so they need to have manners with sensitive souls like me.

If you would like an amazing reward of love from the best little man put your time in on me. I am only about two or three and I will warm up quick.

Call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Here’s what you need to know about dementia, and ways to reduce your risk

Just Posted

Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk haunted Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

The Heat took the game 3-1 after losing to the Pandas 3-2 on Friday

UBCO Heat drop volleyball home-opener

Men and women squads get a rematch against the University of Alberta on Saturday

Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Plain cigarette packs to hit shelves as ‘best in the world’ regulations kick in

All packaging will feature the same brown base colour, basic grey text and minimalist layout

Morning Start: Did you know selfies are deadlier than sharks?

Your morning start for Monday, October 28th, 2019

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Most Read